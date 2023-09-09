Delegations from Dagbon, Zoomlion commiserate with Ga State

Vincent Amenuveve Sep - 09 - 2023 , 12:18

A delegation from the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has paid a visit to the Ga Mantse in Accra to commiserate with the Ga State on the passing of the Paramount Queen, also, known as Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The delegation, made up of some chiefs, key elders of the Ya-Na and prominent people from the Dagbon State, included the Chief of Pishigu, Naa Alhassan Andani.

The delegation was received at the palace by the Paramount Chief of Abola Traditional Area, Nii Ohene Nunoo III, the Paramount Chief of Akumadjen, Nii Ayikai III, and the Ga State Asafoatse Onukpa, Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankata IV.

Book of condolence

The Dagbon delegation, also, signed the book of condolence opened in the late Ga Manye’s memory.

In a tribute in the book of condolence signed by Naa Andani, the Dagbon delegation expressed profound regret for the loss of the Ga State Queenmother.

“Naa Gbewaa on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Dagbon wish to express our profound sorry on the loss of the Queen mother of the Ga State. We stand with the people of the Ga State in their time of loss. We will participate fully in the final rites for the Queenmother of the Ga State,” the message read.

Zoomlion

Representatives of waste management company, Zoomlion, was also at the palace to donate assorted drinks and 12 waste bins to the palace.

They said the receptacles were to enable the palace to maintain clean environment during the funeral rites of the late queenmother.

Led by the acting Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, the delegation pledged to help maintain a clean environment and hygienic conditions throughout the period of the performance of the funeral.

The book of condolence signed by Mrs Okpoti-Paulo, read “we at Zoomlion are very concerned and hurt that we have lost a great queenmother of the land. Manye Naa Dede rest in perfect peace of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. From Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Zoomlion, and the entire management and staff, rest in perfect peace.”

Book of Condolence

The first to pen a tribute in the book of condolence was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 19, 2023 when he commiserated with the Ga State over their loss.

Since that time, other dignitaries and people from all walks of life have been trooping in to empathise with the Ga State and to sign the book of condolence.

The book of condolence will be closed by the first week in October to pave way for the funeral rites of the late queen.