Committee inaugurated to review laws governing MDPI

A seven-member committee to review the 42-year-old Legislative Instrument (LI) of the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) has been inaugurated in Accra.
The members of the committee are Mr George Amagyei of the MDPI, Dr Alex Eyah, lecturer, Pentecost University; Mr Winston Osei Akoto, a private consultant; Ms Gloria Bortele Noi, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR); Mr Kwaku Odame Takyi, the Director-General of the MDPI; Dr Theophilus Adomako, MDPI, and Mr Rudolf Kuusegh, MERL.
Since its establishment in 1976 under a joint Ghana Government, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) project, the MDPI has not undergone any restructuring.
The committee is thus to review the laws that govern the work of the institute to make it more relevant to the country’s development.
MDPI
The institute was established to provide practical training and undertake problem-solving initiatives, with the view to building managerial capacity and promoting increased productivity in the public and the civil services.
It was also to offer consultancy services to improve organisational efficiency and effectiveness, as well as conduct macro and micro economic studies, enquiries and research to determine suitable management techniques and practices to improve and develop the standard of management in all aspects.
MDPI laws
Inaugurating the committee, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, said the current level of development in the country had made it mandatory for the laws governing the MDPI to be reviewed to make them more relevant.
He said with the review of the LI governing the institute, it could be allowed to run degree, HND and certificate programmes.
He, therefore, tasked the committee members to ensure that they worked assiduously, so that the draft LI could be sent to the Cabinet before the end of September this year.
The acting Chief Director of the ministry, Mr Rudolf Kuusegh, said the laws establishing the MDPI had become obsolete, a situation which needed to be addressed if the institute was to become competitive.
He said the MDPI was fashioned to be an institute of excellence for public and quasi-government institutes to sharpen their skills in public administration.
Writer's email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.