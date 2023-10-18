CEO advocates health incentives for young people, the aged

Joseph Kyei-Boateng, Oslo Oct - 18 - 2023 , 08:39

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buan Bay Herbal & Spiritual Centre, Dr Nana Guan Bay, has asked for special health care incentives for young people and the aged as a social intervention for those classes of people.

He has consequently embarked on a drive to build a facility that will offer children up to age 15 and senior citizens of 60 years and above free medical care.

Dr Nana Guan Bay told the Daily Graphic that usually children below 15 years were prone to minor illnesses and infectious diseases, likewise those aged 60 years and above, and that such age groups needed more attention in health care delivery, hence making it free of charge for those age groups.

He is set to embark on an European tour to seek international donor support towards the clinic project.

The tour is expected to take him to business meetings in Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark and others in the European Economic Area (EEA).

This is in synch to a three-year project to build a health facility in the private sector in Ghana to support health care delivery in the country.

The clinic intends to offer free services for some age categories.

This will be the first time a health facility in Ghana and in the entire Africa has embarked on such a project in the health sector to provide free healthcare for children between ages one and 15 years, and adults aged 60 years and above.

The facility is a three-storey 100-bed capacity sited at Donyina in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The clinic will provide health services to fight common diseases like stroke, kidney malfunction, low sperm count and infertility, diabetes, hypertension, bone dislocation, etc., with focus on physical and spiritual solutions through herbal medicine.

When completed, the clinic will have an out-patient department (OPD), scan centre, administration block, laboratory, maternity session, female ward, male ward, children ward, VIP ward, among others.

Free Health Care

The CEO, Dr Bay, said the project, which began in June 2021, is expected to be completed in June 2024 at an estimated cost of GH¢140,000.

Dr Nana Guan Bay observed that usually children below 15 years were prone to minor illnesses and infectious diseases, likewise those aged 60 years and above, and that such age groups needed more attention in health care delivery, hence making it free of charge for that age group.

He said the government of Ghana alone could not do it, and that it was time for health facilities in the private sector to complement the government's efforts in providing quality healthcare to the people.

UN’s SDG 3: Good Health

He said this project is in sync with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal three, which is to “ensure health and well-being for all, including a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other communicable diseases by 2030”.

As a registered and certified herbal medicine practitioner, Nana Guan Bay said herbal medicine had existed in the ancient days, in the pre-modern era and when well restructured, could solve health problems together with modern conventional medicine.

That, to a larger extent, is “to achieve universal health coverage and provide access to safe and effective medicines and vaccines for all”.

He added that it is part of the long-term plan of his team to convert the clinic to a big hospital in future.

Dr Nana Guan Bay disclosed that since the commencement of the project in 2021, about 168 individuals have financially contributed to the project.

And that after completion, these contributors and their nuclear families will enjoy the benefit package of access to free health care at the facility.

Appeal for support

On behalf of his families: Stephen Oduro popularly known as Amansan Wɔfa (Father), Theresah Adoma (Mother), Thellies Owusu (Sister) and Elijah Owusu Nketiah popularly known as Odiifoɔ (Brother); Nan Guan Bay expressed gratitude to all the financial contributors for their donations so far.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to these contributors not to relent in their efforts to continue their donation in support of the project and extended the appeal to other philanthropists, non-profit-organisations both home and abroad to come to the support of the centre.