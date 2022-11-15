CalBank, AMPATH donate PPE to Tamale Teaching Hospital

CalBank, in collaboration with the Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare (AMPATH) Ghana, has donated $3 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).
AMPATH Ghana is a partnership within AMPATH Global, a network of universities and academic health centres that collaborate with public sector health systems to ensure essential and equitable health for all people.
The items presented included 11,840 nose masks, 8,700 face shields and 31,921 safety gowns.
The gesture formed part of efforts to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging infectious diseases such as monkey pox.
Presenting the items to officials of the facility in Tamale last Wednesday, the Brand Manager of CalBank, Vincentia Amanor, said the move was to help staff of the hospital perform their duties with the needed protection.
She said as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the bank had been providing PPE and other medical supplies to health facilities since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Through the partnership with AMPATH Ghana, she indicated that CalBank had been able to supply five containers of PPEs to some health facilities in the country.
Commendation
Receiving the items, the acting Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, thanked the bank and its partners for the donation and pledged to put the items to good use.
He said the items would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the area.
He indicated that the region had recorded 64 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage, with 34 per cent of the population also receiving the second booster.
The Director of the Sector for Global Heath, Dr Rajesh Vedanthan, reiterated his outfit's commitment to continue to partner the Ghana Health Service and various
organisations to improve healthcare delivery in the country.
