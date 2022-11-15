Yendi assembly hands over school blocks to 2 communities

The Yendi Municipal Assembly (YMA) has handed over two school projects to the Ghana Education Service at separate functions at Yendi in the Northern Region.
Funded through the District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DEPAT), the projects include a three-unit classroom block, an office, a store and furniture for Rhema Primary School at Nayilifong.
The other is the construction and furnishing of a 3-unit classroom block for the Zohe Ambariya Islamic Primary School.
Handing over
The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf, who handed over the projects at separate functions, advised parents to enrol their children and also ensure that pupils were made to complete their primary education to allow them proceed to higher levels.
He said currently there were 32 schools, some of which were under trees while classrooms were overcrowded in other schools in the municipality.
Alhaji Yussuf called on the school management to take good care of the structures by ensuring their regular renovation and maintenance.
The deputy municipal director of GES, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Habib, who received the keys to the buildings, also urged the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and school management committees (SMCs) of the beneficiary schools to ensure the structures were duly protected from miscreants and stray animals.
Appreciation
Alhaji Habib expressed appreciation to the assembly for the projects while calling for more support to renovate and construct more schools, especially in under-served communities.
He said this would enable children at those areas to also access education not only to improve on their living conditions and that of their communities but the nation as a whole.