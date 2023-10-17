Breast Cancer month: Access Bank educates Nsawam female inmates

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Oct - 17 - 2023 , 08:36

The Access Bank Ghana has donated some medical supplies to the Nsawam Female Prisons as part of its activities to mark the breast cancer awareness month.

The donation is under the Access Woman initiative which is to empower women in business and the entrepreneurial sector of the country's economy.

Apart from the donation, the Access team also gave a talk on breast cancer and provided free breast screening for inmates and officers.

Support women

The Zonal Head for Retail Banking at the Access Bank, Josephine Eva Arthur, said as a bank that was concerned about the welfare of its customers and the vulnerable in general, it had for the past four years been supporting women through its "W" initiative.

She said with the world coming together to commemorate the breast cancer awareness month in October, it was important to also share that message with females who unfortunately found themselves incarcerated.

"As a bank, we also focus on social and environmental issues as part of our corporate social responsibilities and so as October is a breast cancer awareness month, we decided to render this philanthropic gesture to the Nsawam Female Prisons," she said.

Appreciation

An Assistant Director of Prisons, ADP Victoria Adzewodah, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, described the gesture as a timely intervention by the bank as the prisons needed such supplies for the welfare of inmates.

She expressed appreciation to the Access Bank team for the donation and assured them that the items would be put to good use.

"We are just excited that we have not been left out in this month of breast cancer awareness and we are simply grateful to the Access Bank team for the kind gesture," she said.

ADP Adzewodah used the opportunity to call on other corporate entities and civil societies to come to their aid with any support.