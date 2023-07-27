Blind Union launches technology device

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jul - 27 - 2023 , 10:30

The Ghana Blind Union (GBU) has launched a special device that will aid visually impaired persons to easily access mobile phones, laptops and other technological devices.

Known as the Hable One, the device is a portable braille which enables visually impaired persons to read and send messages via their mobile phones with a Bluetooth connection to their phones.

The connection makes it easier for them to navigate through their phones to access apps and settings.

Breakthrough

The Executive Director of the GBU, Dr Obeng Asamoah, described the innovation as a breakthrough, being the first of its kind in the country for persons with disability.

He said until now, blind persons used a braille keyboard which made it difficult for them to use both android and apple phones.

Dr Asamoah, therefore, said: “This is welcome news, the device will help many blind people and will make life easier for them.

It is really an innovation that will make a difference.”

A member of the GBU, Isaac Afari, also said that the introduction of the device was timely, and appealed to organisations and the general public to support the union procure it for its members in the country.

“This is just the beginning of more wonderful inventions to aid blind education,” he added.

Opportunities

The Executive Director of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, Rita Kusi Kyeremaah, also described the Hable One as a device that would create opportunity for persons with disability to push for inclusion.

“It was difficult for persons with disability to get access to some of these innovations.

So we are happy to have been introduced to this technology,” she said, adding that it would make visually impaired persons more productive to contribute to nation-building.