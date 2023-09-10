Bawumia's candidacy poses no concern for NDC, Alan would have been tougher opponent - Amaliba

The Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has asserted that the NDC harbours no apprehensions regarding Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's potential candidacy as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Amaliba stated that the NDC's concerns would have been more pronounced had Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen secured the NPP's flagbearer position.

"Dr. Bawumia is the least person that the NDC is afraid of. Indeed, we would have been afraid of Alan more than Bawumia… Indeed, for us, if Bawumia emerges the winner, our campaign will be much easier than if it were Alan Kyerematen," Amaliba stated.

He also raised apprehension over the issues that led to Kyerematen's withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, asserting that they cast a shadow on the democratic process.

“The withdrawal of Alan together with the reason he gave for me is a scar on the conscience of our democracy. Alan is not talking about numbers… Alan talks about intensity of intimidation and threats. And when you are going for internal elections, and you bulge out one’s eye how does that make it better… And that is just the preliminary one. How about the other one they are going to do in November? How many eyes will they bulge out?”

"Alan did not talk about numbers, he said the intensity of threats and intimidations has never happened in their party before," Mr. Amaliba emphasized.

Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP’s flagbearer race on September 5, 2023, leaving Dr. Bawumia and three other contenders for the NPP’s presidential primaries in November 2023.

The NDC has already nominated John Damani Mahama as its flagbearer for the December 2024 polls.