Avoid wading through flood waters during rainfall - NADMO

GraphicOnline Jun - 23 - 2023 , 07:03

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has issued a vital advisory, urging individuals to refrain from traversing floodwaters in their quest to reach their destinations.

This cautionary message from NADMO follows the unfortunate recovery of four bodies from floodwaters in different towns within the Ashanti Region.

These distressing incidents occurred subsequent to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Frank Duodu stressed the importance of prioritizing personal safety during such torrential downpours.

He implored the public to heed the warnings issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, particularly during the rainy season, and to act accordingly.

In an interview with Citi FM, he stated, "It is crucial that we adhere to the forecasts provided by the Meteo Agency. If it is unnecessary to venture into flood-prone areas, it is strongly advised to avoid doing so."

Furthermore, Mr. Duodu advised individuals to seek refuge in elevated locations when rainfall occurs. He emphasized the need to exercise caution and not to wade through floodwaters.

Reflecting on the recent tragic events, he remarked, "While it is advisable to find higher ground when rain is imminent, it is essential that we do not overlook the severity of the situation as witnessed on Wednesday. Opting to traverse floodwaters, despite the area being submerged, only exacerbates the risks involved."

On Wednesday, June 21, four individuals lost their lives in Atafoa, Sepaase, and Tafo, all located in the Ashanti Region, due to drowning.

In a tragic turn of events, the brother of one of the victims in the Atafoa incident tragically perished on Thursday, June 22, while attempting to retrieve the deceased from the river.