SMOGANS celebrate 2023 Mothers’ Day

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 23 - 2023 , 10:26

The St. Mary’s Old Girls' Association (SMOGA) marked this year's Mothers' Day with a maiden edition of SMOGA Heritage on June 17.

The SMOGA Heritage was on the theme, “Celebrating mothers while projecting our culture and our Heritage.”

Old students from all year groups adorned in colourful traditional cloth attended the event.

Global President, SMOGAN Lynda Dede Graham (on podium) flanked by MCs and some Year Group President

The Speaker and mother figure on the day was SMOGAN Alice Chinebuah (nee Koranteng) of the 1982/'84 year group.

She touched on tireless and endless motherhood responsibilities that had no limits, how cultural incorporation competes with present-day training in terms of local language, indigenous Ghanaian dishes and fashion.

She admonished members to embrace their heritage and uphold their homes, teaching their children and the upcoming generation the essence of Ghanaian heritage.

Present at the ceremony was the Chief and Queenmother of Korle-Gonno, where St Mary’s is situated, a former Assistant Headmistress, Mrs. Beatrice Sykes, former teachers, staff and students of the St. Mary’s, Accra Academy Old Boys and SMOGAN Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

On display were lots of finger-licking Ghanaian delicacies to savour and local drinks, provided by the various year groups.

The evergreen Wulomei Cultural Troupe dazzled members with timeless Ghanaian music.

The highlight of the ceremony was presentation of awards by the Speaker to the National Executives and Year group presidents. Year group presidents also awarded members who assist them in the advancement of the group's causes.