Asogli chiefs assure safety, hospitality at Independence parade

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 21 - 2023 , 08:01

The chiefs and elders of the Asogli State have assured visitors to the forthcoming national Independence Day celebration of safety and exceptional cordial reception from the people of Ho and surrounding communities.



The Awafia of Asogli, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, reaffirmed the traditional authority’s stance to support the government to make the celebration unmatched.

Togbe Howusu gave the assurance after he led a delegation of chiefs and elders from the Asogli State on a tour of the Ho Youth Resource Centre, the venue for the 66th Independence Day national parade.

They were conducted round the spectators’ stands, turf and tracks at the resource centre by the contractors, Wilkado, and the project consultants, Knak Design Partnership.

The chiefs and elders were also briefed on the progress of work on the presidential lounge, changing rooms, car parks and ICT centre at the venue.

Togbe Howusu said the progress and standard of work at the venue, so far, were impressive.

“This is a clear indication that we are ready for the great day,” he added.



Thriller

The Awafia of Asogli said it was thrilling to note that the 66th Independence Day anniversary coincided with the 66th birthday of the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and the 66th birthday of the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, while security during the celebration would be in the hands of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho.

Togbe Howusu again expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his choice of the venue for the celebration, saying it was a great honour to the Volta Region.

The Managing Director of the Wiikado, Torgbi Agbeworza II, said the 5,000-seater centre was expandable to 10,000.



Water

He said apart from water supplies from the Ghana Water Company Limited, four separate 10,000 cubic-metre water storage tanks had been installed at the venue to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water during the celebration, while floodlights would be erected for late-hour sports and other activities.

Torgbi Agbeworza said the turf at the Youth Resource Centre was up to the standard specified by the world football governing body, FIFA.