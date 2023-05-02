AMA conducts clean-up exercise at Agbogbloshie Market

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2023 , 17:49

A cleanup operation was carried out at Agbogbloshie Market by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday, April 28th, 2023.

The exercise aimed to ease traffic on the 2.5km road and improve the sanitation situation in the market and surrounding areas as part of planned activities to decongest the area.

The Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly supported the exercise, which focused on cleaning the market and desilting the road drains and removing solid waste, including single-use plastics.

The Chief Executive of the AMA, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, who led the sanitation team, warned traders not to sell at the road's peripherals, as defaulters would be fined and have their goods seized.

Mayor Sackey stated that the Assembly has been taking inventory of sheds in the market and would relocate abandoned sheds to traders ready to do business in them.

She also cautioned the public against buying from these traders as it contributes to congestion on the road and pollution in the drains.

Mayor Sackey directed the public not to park their goods on the streets while searching for vehicles.

She assured members of the Ghana Porters Union Association that measures were being taken to secure additional skip containers to be positioned at vantage points within the market to accommodate the waste.