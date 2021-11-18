All tollbooths shut with immediate effect

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed that the cessation of road tolls collection takes effect from today.
A statement signed by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Attah, which conveyed the directive said the abolition of road tolls nationwide would come into effect from 12 a.m. today.
The statement issued last night explained that personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service would be on hand to provide security at the toll locations from the effective date.
The minister, however, urged motorists to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that would be put in place.
“The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course,” the statement added.
In an interview, an official at the ministry explained that personnel who manned the tollbooths would continue to receive their salaries.
The source said the personnel would be retrained so that their skills could be deployed into other ventures.