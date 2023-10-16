Akosombo Dam still receiving over 200% of water, spillage to continue to prevent dam break - VRA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has explained that the Akosombo Dam was currently receiving over 200 percent more water around this time of the year in October than what was experienced in previous years.

The amount of water coming into the dam "is so great" and this means the water spillage from the Akosombo Dam will continue.

If we have two days of continuous rainfall, the dam could break, Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA in charge of Engineering and Operations said in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Citi FM on Monday morning (Oct 16, 2023).

He explained this phenomenon of water inflow to Akosombo Dam was last experienced in 2006 and 2010.

Apart from the volumes of water coming from Burkina Faso, there are also some coming in from Togo.

He said the trend was following the 2010 trend.

He said the VRA was currently tracking the water inflow and that if there was any unexpected volumes of flow, then the spillage will continue.

more to follow....