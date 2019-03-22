Accident: More than 30 feared dead

More than 30 people are feared dead in a fatal accident which occurred at Ekumfi Dunkwa on the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region on Friday.
The accident involved a Yutong bus which was traveling from Takoradi to Accra and a Metro Mass Transit bus heading towards Cape coast.
According to an eyewitness, the Yutong bus was trying to overtake another vehicle in the wet morning when the accident occurred. Body parts littered the scene just as blood ran everywhere.
The injured have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital & the Mankessim Catholic hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgues of the same hospitals.
The Police and the Fire Service were at the scene to rescue victims still trapped in the wreck. They are also directing traffic which built up on the main road as a result of the accident.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page