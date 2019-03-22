Accident claims close to 60 lives at Amoma Nkwanta near Kintampo

A fatal accident which occurred at Amoma Nkwanta in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region has claimed about 60 lives Graphic Online has learned
.
According to the police, about 35 bodies have been burnt beyond recognition.
The Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Michael Baffoe who confirmed the accident to Graphic Online could however not give the exact number of deaths but stated that the drivers of the two buses also lost their lives.
Reports say about 40 people are injured and have been sent to various nearby hospitals for treatment.
The registration numbers of the buses have been given as GT 5694 18, a KIA Grand Bird bus and GT 3916 17, an ANKAI VVIP bus. They both had over 50 passengers on board.
The accident occurred on the Kintampo and Techiman section of the main highway which leads to Tamale in the Northern Region.
The VVIP bus which was driven by Alexander Amoako, 54 was travelling from Accra to Bolgatanga while the KIA Grand Bird bus was travelling from Garu to Kumasi.
According to the reports the KIA Grand Bird bus caught fire and got burnt after the collision.
Most of the passengers, according to reports died on the spot while a number of them with varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to the Kintampo Government Hospital and the Techiman Holy Family Hospital for treatment.
There are others too who are trapped in the two vehicles who are yet to be rescued according to the reports.
More to follow...