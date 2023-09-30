20 Perish in gory accident at Peki

At least 20 people perished when a Grandbird bus and a Toyota mini-bus collided head-on along the eastern corridor road between Peki-Adzokoe and Tsibu last Wednesday.

The Grandbird bus was travelling from Accra to Chinderi in the Oti Region, while the Toyota mini-bus was travelling from Hohoe to Accra.

The Toyota was torn into two upon the impact of the collision, while the Grandbird veered off the road and landed on its side.

Fifteen passengers onboard the mini-bus died on the spot, while five passengers on the Grandbird perished in the crash which occurred around 11:40 a.m.

Rescue effort

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were joined by staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the rescue operation at the scene of the accident.

A member of the GNFS team who declined to be named told the Daily Graphic yesterday that the Grandbird bus, with registration number AS 9801-21, was dodging a pothole on the stretch when it ran into the mini-bus which bore the registration number GT 1865-17.

The GNFS team had to use extrication tools to cut various parts of the bigger Grandbird bus before retrieving the lifeless body of the conductor who had been trapped inside.

More than 20 other injured passengers were treated at the Peki Government Hospital.

Among them are eight men, 12 women, three boys and two girls.

It was later confirmed that three children were among the deceased.

At the time of filing the report, the Daily Graphic gathered that the deceased included 10 women, six men and four children.

The Daily Graphic could not reach officials of the Peki Government Hospital for comment.­­