10 Shortlisted for Ghana Teacher Prize

Activities heralding the first Ghana Teacher Prize began yesterday at the M-Plaza in Accra with a two-day symposium, an educational fair and a seminar dubbed: “Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher Prize Forum”.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to address the climax at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) in Accra on Friday.
Topmost contenders
The top 10 finalists for the awards were selected from an initial 50 shortlisted teachers, following a competitive selection exercise that was carried out throughout the country.
The finalists are Mr Nicholas Gborse of the Bishop Herman College, Volta Region; Mr Alex Addo Anim-Tettey of the Koforidua Presbyterian JHS in the Eastern Region; Mr Owusu Antepim of the Nsutaman Catholic SHS, Ashanti Region, and Madam Augusta Lartey-Young of the Presbyterian Boys’ SHS, Accra.
Others are Mr Robert Gariba Gbari of the Richard Akwei Memorial Basic School, Accra; Madam Muulikaa Sophia of the Egala JHS, Upper West Region; Mr Anaba Jacob Adongo of the Sandema SHS in the Upper East Region and Mr Emmanuel Sakyi Hagan of the Winneba SHS, Central Region.
The rest are Madam Adeline Nyabu of the Tamale SHS, Northern Region, and Mr Yirnaa Nonti Mathew of the Goyiri D/A JHS, also in the Northern Region.
Out of the 10, one of them will win the ultimate prize in Ghana known as the Most Outstanding Teacher of the Year and be rewarded with a three-bedroom house and a GH¢500,000 endowment fund to undertake a project of his or her choice.
All the 10 are automatic candidates for the World Teacher Prize as well.
Other prizes
The first runner-up will take home a 4x4 pick-up, while the second runner-up will drive away a saloon car.
The remaining seven teachers will vie for the Best Pre-school Teacher, Best Primary School Teacher, Best JHS Teacher, Best SHS Teacher and Best Non-Teaching Worker awards.
There will also be prizes for the Best Special School and the HIV/AIDS Most Alert School.
Other prizes will include fridges, deep freezers, laptops, television sets, branded T-shirts, books/pens and cash.
The ceremony, which will be on the theme: “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher”, seeks to honour outstanding teachers for their exemplary leadership and work that have affected and transformed the lives of the students in their care and the communities around them.
Unique nature
Speaking on the prizes in an interview in Accra, the Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr Evelyn Owusu Oduro, said this year’s awards ceremony would be unique because it begins today, October 3 and climax on October 5 with the awards ceremony.
She said the two-day programme preceding the awards day at the M-Plaza, would showcase evidence-based projects of the Ministry of Education and its institutions, research findings from academia, among others.