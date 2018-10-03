NABCO: 90,000 applicants accept placements

The Ministry of Information has revealed that 90,000 applicants of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Programme
have accepted their placement in all seven modules of the programme across the country .
A post by the Ministry of Information on Twitter added that in all 100,000 graduates are expected to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year and will be on the programme for three years.
More to follow...
#GhanaAtWork 90,000 applicants of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Programme have accepted their placement in all seven modules of the programme across the country. pic.twitter.com/H0t9uRtfJz— Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) October 2, 2018
Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars speaks about how NABCO, an initiative of the Akufo-Addo government is addressing graduate unemployment in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/kOl6Z62o6i— Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) October 2, 2018