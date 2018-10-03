NABCO: 90,000 applicants accept placements

BY: Graphic.com.gh
Dr Ibrahim Anyars, CEO of the Nations Builders Corp (NABCo)
Dr Ibrahim Anyars, CEO of the Nations Builders Corp (NABCo)

The Ministry of Information has revealed that 90,000 applicants of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Programme have accepted their placement in all seven modules of the programme across the country.

The placed applicants, the Ministry said have subsequently submitted their letters of acceptance.

A post by the Ministry of Information on Twitter added that in all 100,000 graduates are expected to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year and will be on the programme for three years.

More to follow...