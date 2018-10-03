Six-year-old girl makes history;By climbing Mount Afadja

Hiking to the top of the Afadja Mountain which seems highly impossible for some adults became an easy task for young Adabla Edudzi, a Kindergarten Two female pupil of the Wuxor D/A Basic School in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.
Six-year-old Adabla, stunned her teachers and mates when she managed to hit the peak of the tallest mountain in Ghana and received a thunderous applause from the onlookers.
Adabla has arguably become the first kid in Ghana to have achieved the feat during an excursion organised by the school recently.
Mount Afadja is the highest mountain in Ghana, at an elevation of 885 metres (2904 ft).
A lot of pupils and even some of their teachers who tried to climb the mountain gave up midway into the hike but young Adabla with perseverance and determination was able to get to the top.
At some points, however, she relied on the assistance of her teacher, Mr Ahedor Oscar to support her achieve her dream.
Beaming with smiles after the hectic expedition, Adabla told the Junior Graphic that she was excited to be part of the experience.
Little Adabla’s experience was part of an educational tour organised by the Wuxor D/A Basic School to explore the tourist sites in the Volta Region.
The school organises educational tours at the end of every academic year as part of the extra-curricular activities for the pupils and students.
The places visited this year included the Wli Waterfalls and the Tafia Tome Monkey Sanctuary.
Mr Atsu Ganyo, a Teacher in the school in an interview said, ‘Wuxor is a small and deprived village in the Volta Region of Ghana.
For Adabla from a deprived school which lacks a number of facilities to achieve this feat is enough motivation for both the young and old to be determined to work hard at their aims in life and achieve them.”