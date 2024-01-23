Rev. Sister Jusinta Kwakyewaa Osei picks international award

Joshua Bediako Koomson Education Jan - 23 - 2024 , 07:23

The 2021 1st runner-up at the Ghana Teacher Prize, Reverend Sister Jusinta Kwakyewaa Osei, has been adjudged the overall winner of the Global Education Supplies and Solution (GESS) Award held in Dubai.

This makes her the second Ghanaian to ever receive such an honour since the inception of the award 17 years ago.

The GESS award is organised annually to honour outstanding teachers and suppliers of education globally.

The awards highlight and reward the quality and diversity of educational products, resources, services and people, as well as the best educational establishments and the most dedicated members of the teaching profession.

Over 900 nominations from 60 different countries were received constituting award suppliers from 15 different categories and outstanding teachers from nine categories.

Rev. Sister Osei, who is also a teacher at the St. Francis Senior High School at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana, was shortlisted for the Community Award for Citizenship but ended up becoming the overall winner of the award.

The Rev. Sister after receiving the honour said the global recognition would encourage her to continue with the good work she was doing for both her school and her community.

"I never dreamt of receiving the ultimate prize. When my category was mentioned and was given to my colleague from an international community school in Singapore, I felt it was over, not knowing the ultimate prize had been reserved for me.

This is the work of God, and it's wonderful in my eyes,” she said.

She explained that her charitable and educational projects, which had influenced many lives including orphans and girl-child education and other benevolent acts, were what helped her to earn the prestigious award.

Driven by passion and her background while growing up, Rev. Sister Osei revealed that her joy was to see the needy happy.

She also described the teaching profession as a noble profession that she would consider going into over again.

Rev. Sister Osei, therefore, admonished teachers to give their best while going beyond the classroom setting to influence the larger community through their profession.

Having taught for 22 years as a professional teacher, Rev. Sister Osei has received various awards for her hard work.

She was the 2nd Regional Best Teacher (Eastern) Basic Education in 2013 and also 2nd National Best Teacher - Vocational category in 2015.

Additionally, in 2021, she was adjudged the 1st runner -up at the Ghana Teacher Prize Awards.