Go into entrepreneurship - Dr Agyekum Addo urges graduates

Benjamin Xornam Glover Education Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:42

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mikaddo Holdings, Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, has challenged graduates of tertiary institutions in the country to pursue entrepreneurship rather than rely solely on the pursuit of white-collar jobs.

He made the call at the 14th Congregation of Data Link Institute of Business and Technology in Tema.

A total of 265 students graduated in various courses in 'Master of Philosophy (MPhil) Strategic Management, Master of Science (MSc) Strategic Management, and Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration in Marketing, Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance.

Some completed courses in BSc Information Communication Technology, BSc Computer Science and Information Systems, while others received certificates from the International Advance Diploma in Transport and Logistics for the 2022-2023 academic year.



Awards

Deborah Mawume-Ablordey, a graduate of Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing), won the Overall Best Graduate in the undergraduates’ category, while Henrietta Quaye emerged tops in the Master’s category.

Other award winners were Joshua Ngmertey, (Best Male Student); Titus Owusu Afriyie, (Best Student – Accounting); Frederica Birikorang, (Best Student - Human Resource Management); Henrietta Quaye and Bright Kwesi Gbadago, (Best Students, MPHIL Strategic Management); Belinda Okyere-Darko (Best Student - MSC Accounting and Finance) and Asamoah Yaw David, (Best Student, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Programme).

Entrepreneurship

Speaking on the theme: “Positioning tertiary institutions in emerging economies for entrepreneurship and wealth creation”, Dr Addo said in this era of globalisation and technological revolution, tertiary institutions had been tasked with nurturing not only skilled professionals but also dynamic and innovative managers and entrepreneurs.

He pointed out that entrepreneurship was the key to unlocking the doors of prosperity and personal fulfilment and charged the graduates to pay attention to the needs of society and find creative means to address those needs.

Dr Addo said Ghana, known for its rich culture, vibrant people and growing economy, offered a plethora of entrepreneurship opportunities across various sectors and urged the graduates to explore such opportunities for new ideas and businesses.

He indicated that the country’s agrarian economy presented vast opportunities for agribusiness entrepreneurs, adding that with fertile lands and diverse climate, there was potential for growth in crop cultivation, livestock farming and agro-processing.

Other opportunities, he said, existed in the area of technology and innovation sectors of the economy, stressing that the country had a wealth of opportunities for tech-savvy entrepreneurs and urged the­- graduates to explore that sector.

Dr Addo further indicated that sectors such as tourism and hospitality, renewable energy and green initiatives, health care and wellness, and the creative sector offered ample opportunities for the young people and tasked the graduands to use the knowledge gained in the classroom as a key to unlocking the doors of prosperity and personal fulfilment.

Challenges

The President of DLIBT, Professor Stanley Saamoah Moffatt, said the institute, like all other private universities, was faced with serious challenges ranging from inadequate funding, inadequate infrastructure, inability to recruit and retain highly experienced faculty and staff, tortuous process of affiliation and accreditation, inadequate research output, and logistical support, and low student enrolment.