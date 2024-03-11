Next article: Government urged to increase funding to Colleges of Education

NSS deploys trained teachers for mandatory national service

Daily Graphic Education Mar - 11 - 2024 , 06:38

The National Service Scheme (NSS) last Monday deployed about 13,516 trained teachers from accredited Colleges of Education to undertake their one-year mandatory national service in basic and second-cycle schools across the country.

It has, therefore, urged all eligible trained teachers to log onto the scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to their various NSS Regional Secretariats to complete their registration process.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs of the NSS, Entsiwah Jnr, stated that the registration and validation process begins today, March 8, 2024.

The statement, therefore, urged all eligible trained teachers to accept their placements and report accordingly.