CEO of Flokefama donates shelves to St. Augustine’s College

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Education Mar - 21 - 2024 , 16:49

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of pharmaceutical company, Flokefama, Mr Emmanuel Kenney has provided a new set of shelves for the library of St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast.

The gesture was made after the Librarian of the school, Kingsley Kuranchi, reached out to Mr. Kenney, a member of the 1998 Year Group about the plight of the shelves at the library.

In all, he provided the school with about 20 new shelves to improve reading and ensure the books are always in good condition.

Speaking to a session of the media after handing over the shelves to the school in Cape Coast last Saturday, March 16, 2024, he said “I provided new shelves because the old shelves were old, destroyed and couldn’t hold the books.”

According to him, he was personally touched because of the significance of the library in shaping his life during his time at St. Augustine’s College.

He said, reading made him dream big and imagine places he only got to know through books.

Mr. Kenney said giving back to society has become a way of life of Flokefama, adding that they will continue to impact the lives of the larger society through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The headmaster of the school, Bishop Henry Atta Djan, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, John Kobona received the shelves and expressed their appreciation to Mr. Kenney for the gesture.

They promised it would be put to good use.

Flokefama Limited was founded in 2008 and has been offering world-class healthcare products ever since. The company has installations in both the private and public sectors throughout Ghana and West Africa.