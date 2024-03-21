KNUST introduces mobile app for student counseling, partners with Johnson & Johnson

Emmanuel Baah Education Mar - 21 - 2024 , 17:36

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has introduced an electronic application system, a mobile platform to help reach out to students who need counseling.

A toll-free number will soon be rolled out for students to access help to address their concerns, notably mental health issues.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the KNUST Counseling Centre (KCC) in partnership with Johnson and Johnson. The Head of KCC, Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Adjei, hinted at this during an Academic Life Seminar for Students and Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme held at the Great Hall of the KNUST in Kumasi on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The initiative is significant in nurturing resilient mindsets to attain academic and personal goals. The Resilient Minds program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also seeks to build the capacity of healthcare professionals and create avenues for early mental health interventions.

An alumnus of KNUST, Mr. Emmanuel Asante Antwi, Key Account Manager of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. Also present was Professor Wilson Agyei Asare, Director of the Directorate of Student Affairs (DoSA) of the KNUST.

Reverend Professor Frances Emily Owusu-Ansah, who represented the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, expressed profound appreciation for the collaboration. She highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health management, citing statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) that '13% of Ghanaians suffer from mental health issues.'

"Our ultimate goal is to reduce stigma, improve overall health, and enhance the quality of life for all members of the University."

Mr. Rabbi Darko, Counsellor for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, shared knowledge on “Becoming a Grade ‘A’ Student”. He urged students to set clear goals and develop effective study strategies, emphasizing the importance of consistency, proactive planning, and efficient time management in achieving academic excellence.

On her part, Ms. Akua Afriyie Addae, a Clinical Psychologist at the KNUST, who spoke on the theme: “Identifying and Supporting Peers in Distress”, outlined some common causes of distress among students. These, she said, included financial problems, broken homes, relationship problems, addiction, and urged peer groups to identify such traits among their peers and report to the counsel unit for redress.