Villagers flee as gunmen overrun Nigerian military camp

BBC International News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 09:30

Residents of a village in Nigeria's north-western state of Katsina are fleeing their homes after armed men stormed a nearby military camp before setting vehicles ablaze and ransacking the area.

More than 100 gunmen attacked the military base, which hosts soldiers, police and other security forces, in the Batsari local government area of Katsina state, on Sunday night.

A military source told Premium Times news website that the attackers burnt down two army vehicles. No soldier was killed, according to the source.

A resident told Reuters news agency that the gunmen, who arrived on motorcycles and a truck, overwhelmed the military forces after a three-hour exchange of gunfire.

After the assault on the military camp, the gunmen moved into Nahuta, where they looted shops and homes, stealing goods and livestock worth millions of naira.

The attack has caused widespread panic among residents, many of whom have fled to nearby villages to seek refuge, reports say.

Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who kidnap for ransom, have wreaked havoc across Nigeria, killing hundreds despite numerous military operations.