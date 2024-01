Toward a new era of common development with China

LU Kun Opinion Jan - 15 - 2024 , 12:42

A few days ago, I participated in the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China. The conference pointed out the direction for China’s futural diplomatic work and the development of China-Africa relations. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce to my Ghanaian friends the guiding principles of the conference and the future prospects of China’s diplomacy.

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was held in Beijing on 27-28 December 2023. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President of the People’s Republic of China, delivered an important address.

President Xi presented a systematic review of the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, gave a profound exposition on the international environment and historical mission of China’s external work on the new journey, and made comprehensive plans for China’s external work for the present and coming periods.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, historic achievements have been secured and historic changes have taken place in China’s external work on the great journey of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

First, China has established and developed Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, opening up new vistas in the theory and practice of China’s diplomacy and providing the fundamental guideline for advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. Second, China has showcased distinct Chinese characteristics, style and ethos in our diplomacy, and established the image of a confident, self-reliant, open and inclusive major country with a global vision.

Third, China has advocated the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, pointing the right direction for human society leading to common development, lasting peace and security, and mutual learning between civilizations.

Fourth, China has followed the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, and played an increasingly important and constructive role in international affairs.

Fifth, China has taken a holistic approach to our relations with all parties, with a view to fostering major-country dynamics featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development.

Sixth, China has expanded a comprehensive strategic layout, and formed a wide-ranging, high-quality global network of partnerships.

Seventh, China has advanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and established the world’s most broad-based and largest platform for international cooperation.

Eighth, China has worked to both pursue development and safeguard security, and effectively upheld China’s sovereignty, security and development interests with a firm will and an indomitable fighting spirit.

Ninth, China has taken an active part in global governance, and shown the way in reforming the international system and order.

Tenth, China has strengthened the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and brought about greater coordination in China’s external work.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it based on our deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society.

It reflects the Chinese Communists’ worldview, perception of order, and values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points the direction for the progress of world civilizations. It is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

Given the series of major issues and challenges facing the world today, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

An equal and orderly multipolar world is one in which all countries, regardless of size, are treated as equals, hegemonism and power politics are rejected, democracy is truly promoted in international relations, and true multilateralism must be practiced.

A universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization is one that meets the common needs of all countries, especially the developing countries, and properly addresses the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources.

It is important to resolutely oppose the attempt to roll back globalization and abuse the concept of security, oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

In 2024, a new conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in China, and the Belt and Road Initiative is at the beginning of a new decade, which is of great significance to China-Africa friendship and will add fresh dynamism to high-quality cooperation between China and Ghana. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in particular, China will continue to uphold the concept of a China-Africa community with a shared future, conduct in-depth discussions on the development of China-Ghana cooperation, focus on key areas, strengthen exchanges and coordination, and deepen practical cooperation, so as to walk out of a win-win path to address emerging challenges and seize new opportunities.

Last but not the least, happy new year to the Ghanaian people! May the China-Ghana friendship long live forever!

The writer is the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana