The aim to break and set new GWR is becoming increasingly bothersome –Salma Mumin fumes

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 24 - 2024 , 17:19

GHANAIAN actress Salma Mumin has voiced her concern over the recent surge of Guinness World Record-breaking attempts sweeping through the country.

The influx of these efforts has individuals undertake various unconventional ‘marathon’ challenges in hopes of claiming spots in the Guinness World Record (GWR).

Since the latter part of December last year till date, there have been about 10 attempts to break and set various new records in the GWR. This has sparked concern among many, including Salma, who believes the craze has gone too far, resulting even in people no longer showing interest and being supportive of participants.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Salma Mumin said Ghana has seen enough attempts to break and set new records in the GWR since December last year and there should be no more such endeavours. (Read Blakk Rasta: I’m leaving Ghana if NPP breaks the 8(VIDEO)

According to her, while pursuing world records could be a source of national pride, there was the need for moderation and discernment to ensure efforts are directed towards endeavours that truly contribute positively to society.

“The aim to break and set new GWR is becoming too many and increasingly bothersome. To me, it is everything wrong. What is all this ‘thon thon’ craze for?

“This is becoming too much, which is why there has even been a decline in interest in the trend; people are not supportive of those participating at the moment. What do we seek to gain? Some of them are unnecessary. We should just put a stop to that.

“We are tired already and you can tell people are no longer interested in the ongoing attempts like the earlier ones. It is because our people are abusing it and so we no longer find the need to support them,” Salma Mumin added.

Ghana has witnessed a flurry of GWR attempts, ranging from the extraordinary to the downright bizarre in recent times.

As of December last year, data from the Guinness World Records indicates a compilation of 350 submissions from Ghana since July 2023.

Among the notable attempts that have ended or are still ongoing in Ghana are Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's ‘sing-a-thon’, Chef Faila’s and Chef Smith’s respective ‘cook-a-thon’ and Adu Safowaah’s ‘speech-a-thon’.

Others are Dela Gomey's most lipstick application in 30 seconds challenge, DJ Sam’s longest marathon club DJ-ing and one-year-old Ace-Liam’s attempt to become the Youngest Male Artist, among others.