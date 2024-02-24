Okyeame Kwame: I am not a member of Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee, my expertise is for all political parties

Well known Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame seems to have politely turned down an offer as an official member of New Patriotic Party’s Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts and culture.

Yesterday, Okyeame Kwame was mentioned among the 15 members of the New Patriotic Party’s Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts and culture.

However, just before congratulations will pour in for Okyeame Kwame, he released a press statement today, insinuating that he is non-partisan and not politically affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I wish to reassure my respected following and reiterate that I remain non-partisan and apolitical, as I have been throughout my entire career. I have not been paid by H.E. The Vice President's campaign team to be a member of the committee for the arts and tourism manifesto nor have I officially been invited on my terms as non-partisan participant.

“Indeed, when it comes to contributing policy opinion towards the advancement of the Arts and Culture in Ghana, I am respectfully open to all political or ideological persuasions, be they NPP, NDC, CPP, Independent or other, that may want me to openly and sincerely lend my knowledge to develop this nobel industry,” portion of the statement reads. ( Read Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful)

Apart from Okyeame Kwame, other names such as former minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor, actor Prince David Osei, Nana Yaw Manteaw, Yaa Pokua Baiden, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA), and Festus Frimpong Gyebi, Eric Owusu Akreso, Dr. Ackah Kwame Nyameke and Radia Adama Saani came up on the list of of New Patriotic Party’s Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts and culture.

They form part of the party's sub-committee on tourism, arts and culture chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang.

