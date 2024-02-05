Advertisement
Grammy Awards 2024: The main winners and nominees
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The first half of this year's two-part ceremony has taken place in Los Angeles, with the second now under way.
There are 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners so far as well as the nominated artists:
Album of the year
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Song of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Best pop solo performance
- Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best pop duo/group performance
- Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best pop vocal album
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B song
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Halle - Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Snooze
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best R&B performance
- Winner: Coco Jones - ICU
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B album
- Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best rap song
- Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Best rap performance
- Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
- Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles
- Black Thought - Love Letter
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- Coi Leray - Players
Best melodic rap performance
- Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life
- Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- SZA - Low
Best rap album
- Winner: Killer Mike - Michael
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Nas - King's Disease III
- Travis Scott - Utopia
Best dance/electronic recording
- Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
- Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake - Loading
- Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
- Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Best dance/electronic album
- Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
- James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
- Kx5 - Kx5
- Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best pop dance recording
- Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me
- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Best rock performance
- Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best rock song
- Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- The Rolling Stones - Angry
- Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
Best rock album
- Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best alternative album
- Winner: Boygenius - The Record
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best alternative performance
- Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
Best African music performance
- Winner: Tyla - Water
- Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Ayra Starr - Rush
Best folk album
- Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - Seven Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best country album
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best country solo performance
- Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best country song
- Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Americana performance
- Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
- Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Americana album
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Winner: Laufey - Bewitched
- Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
- Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
- Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Winner: Jack Antonoff
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
- Winner: Theron Thomas
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Justin Tranter
Best music video
- Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Best song written for visual media
- Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album
- Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
- Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3
- "Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best score soundtrack album for visual media
- Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
- Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
- Meryl Streep - Big Tree
- William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Best score for video game or other interactive media
- Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
- God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
- Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers
more to follow...