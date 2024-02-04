Nigeria's Davido misses Grammy glory despite three nominations

Nigeria's Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly as Davido has faced disappointment at the 66th Grammy Awards after he failed to secure his first Grammy win.

The Unavailable crooner lost out in all three nominated categories.

Making his debut at the Grammys, Davido was nominated in three prestigious categories: Best Global Music Album for his album "Timeless," Best African Music Performance, and Best Melodic Music Rap Performance.

Davido competed alongside notable Nigerian counterparts such as Asake, Ayra Starr, Olamide, and the renowned Burna Boy.

In the Best Global Music Album category, both Davido and Burna Boy fell short of claiming the award, which was ultimately bestowed upon Shakti's "This Moment."

Despite high expectations, Davido's "Timeless" did not secure the coveted Grammy accolade.

The Best African Music Performance category witnessed South Africa's Tyla's "Water" emerging victorious, leaving Davido and his fellow nominees empty-handed in their pursuit of a Grammy win.