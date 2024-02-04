[VIDEO] Afua Asantewaa on how she met her husband and how he broke her virginity at age 22

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attemptee, Afua Asantewaa, has spoken about how she met her husband and how she broke her virginity at age 22.

In a recent interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Prat, Afua Asantewaa said that she met her husband as a virgin.

She had gone to Daily Guide to search for a job and while waiting at the reception, Kofi Aduonum, who was the Sports Editor at Daily Guide approached her and asked to be her friend.

That was when their friendship started and for four years they were friends, then later lovers and then a couple.

Recounting how she met her husband, Afua said after schooling at Sunyani Poly, she worked briefly at Live FM and decided to switch jobs and Daily Guide came to mind.

She disclosed she went to Daily Guide to do marketing and whilst she was there, her now husband walked to her, saying he wanted them to be friends.

According to the tourism ambassador, they became friends for 4 years before they eventually became lovers.

When asked if she was able to get the marketing job at Daily Guide, Afua Asantewaa said she did not push any further because she felt the work was not for her.

In response to a question asked concerning meeting her husband as a virgin, Afua Asantewaa said “after school, I went to Daily Guide to look for work. Then, I was a virgin”.

Afua Asantewaa is currently waiting on the Guinness World Record to complete her review.

The Guinness World Record said that they were currently reviewing Afua’s attempt and would get back to her as soon as possible, however, Afua has said that she cannot wait for 12 weeks for the GWR to complete its review, hence, has paid for a premium review.

According to her, with an amount of US$650, the premium review can be done between 1 and 5 business days.

She revealed that even though the premium review cost 650 dollars, she ended up paying 750 dollars.