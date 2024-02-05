South African Tyla beats Nigerian stars to win first Grammy

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 06:29

South African music sensation Tyla has won the inaugural Grammys for best African music performance for her viral global hit Water, edging out Nigeria's Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and Asake.

The win has elicited excitement among Tyla's South African compatriots, but ignited controversy among many Nigerians.

Following the win, some Nigerians took to social media to express their surprise that Tyla, a relative newcomer on the African music scene, triumphed over the more seasoned Nigerian Afrobeats stars nominated alongside her.

But many of Tyla's fans see her win as deserved, citing the massive success of her Grammy-winning hit.

Last year, Water became a widely popular global summer anthem, propelling it to smash records on streaming platforms and dominate charts like the Billboard Hot 100.

"This is crazy! I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old!" Tyla exclaimed as she accepted the prestigious award in the US on Sunday night, while dazzling in a custom Versace gown.

Some Africans on social media have hailed Sunday's Grammys as a historic moment for the continent's talent, with Tyla winning, Burna Boy performing and South African comedian Trevor Noah hosting music's biggest event for a record fourth consecutive time.