Black Sherif @ 22 in exclusive shots

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 18:00

GHANAIAN rapper and singer Black Sherif is 22 years old and he celebrated his birthday with a bash at Chez Toi Restaurant in Osu on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The strictly by-invitation jam saw a few friends of Black Sherif, media personalities and some fans who came in their numbers to party with the man of the moment.

The party had everything --finger foods, good music, drinks and photo sections with Black Sherif, who was amazed seeing his birthday cake crafted with the number 9 in the middle, symbolising his birthdate January 9.

The highlight of the night was when Black Sherif decided to give his fans a special gift by releasing a new single titled January 9th, which marks the day on which he was born.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year. He also won the BET Best Flow of the Year award last year.

Kwaku The Traveller, 45, Yaya, Simmer Down, Konongo Zongo, First Sermon, Soja, Second Sermon, and Oh Paradise are some of Black Sherif’s popular songs.