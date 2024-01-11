Wilmina begins the New Year on Higher Praise

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 17:44

MANY Gospel music enthusiasts had anticipated the release of a new song by Belgium-based worship leader, recording artiste and Media Excel signee, Wilmina when she posted the flyer of Higher Praise in September last year.

However, for reasons that were not publicly stated, the song didn’t come out as anticipated but Wilmina, real name Wilhelmina Kwatema Fordjour made sure to start 2024 on a good note by dropping Higher Praise.

Higher Praise is the third single of Wilmina on her upcoming debut album and she is very hopeful the song will push her visibility on the Ghanaian gospel scene.

In 2021, she released Your Love featuring Kobby Mantey.

The theme of Higher Praise celebrates God's greatness, love, protection, guidance and how reliable He is to those who trust Him.

Produced by Kaywa, the song which easily passes for a praise jam sees Wilmina confidently proclaim why she is not afraid of the darkness of life because of the delivering grace of God.

For many who are always uncertain of what the New Year holds for them, Wilmina told Graphic Showbiz that Higher Praise will inspire people to always depend on God irrespective of their challenges.

“The beginning of a new year is not only a time for reflection but fear of the unknown of what lies ahead. However, I want to use Higher Praise to encourage people to always wear their praise garment because that’s the only way they can build their faith to face challenges ahead.

“Hence, Higher Praise will surely uplift, inspire, and fill all believers with renewed faith when they listen to it. The video of Higher Praise is out as well to complement the song’s message,” she stated.

The song is currently available on all digital platforms.