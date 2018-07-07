Shirley looks forward to good show at AMVCA this year

Since 2014 when Shirley Frimpong Manso’s Contract won four awards for Best Movie Director, Best Movie, Best Writing (Drama), and Best Video Editing at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), Ghana has continuously performed poorly at the awards ceremony.
In 2015, a year after the big win, Ghana came home empty handed and yet again, Ghana could only boast of one award when Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s movie, Rebecca won Best Picture Editor in 2016.
Ghana had a “no show” last year but Shirley is confident Ghana will be lucky this year following the nomination of Potato Potahto in five categories at this year’s AMVCA.
Potato Potahto was nominated in Best Overall Movie, Best Movie-West Africa, Best Director Movie, Best Actor in A Comedy Movie/TV Series and Best Costume Designer.
Apart from Potato Potahto, actors, Adjetey Annan and Chris Attoh were also nominated in the Best Actor in Drama (Movie/TV series) category while Lydia Forson had a spot in the Best Supporting actress in Drama (Movie/TV series) for her role in Side Chic Gang.
For almost a decade, Shirley Frimpong-Manso and her Sparrow Productions have made Ghana proud by winning some of the most prestigious awards on the African continent.
Speaking with the Daily Graphic about Ghana’s chances at this year’s ceremony, Shirley said she was certain Ghana will perform better this year.
“Our ratings at the show have been poor since 2014 but I know we put in a lot of work last year and it is not surprising the number of nominations we had. I just look forward to a good show. It won’t be bad to sweep all the awards for the categories nominated,” she said.
2018 AMVCA is scheduled for Saturday, September 1, at a yet to be announced venue.
The awards covers 27 categories including Best Documentary, Best Lighting Designer movie or TV series, Best Overall Movie, Best Writer (Movie/TV series), Best Television series, Best Pictuure Editor, Best Supporting Actor in Drama and Best Cinematographer Movie or TV series.
The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, an initiative of Africa Magic is aimed at celebrating the contribution of African ilm makers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry.