Otumfuo deserves to be celebrated

Daily Graphic Editorials Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:37

Ghanaians and other people across the globe are celebrating the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the occasion of his Silver Jubilee on the throne.

Advertisement

In Ashanti Region, where he reigns, the celebrations are stupendous. Significantly, Friday, April 26, 2024 was exactly 25 years since he ascended the revered Golden Stool as the 16th Asantehene.

But the grand durbar has been fixed for Akwasidaekese on June 12 at Dwabrem of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. On that momentous occasion on April 26, 1999, Barima Kwaku Duah, as he was then known, held the sacred Busumuru sword in his right hand, and in front of a multitude of chiefs and people of Asante, swore the oath of Asanteman to be truthful in all his words and actions.

He has provided exemplary leadership since that time, and no wonder he is being celebrated for his accomplishments, which have impacted positively on many lives and won global recognition.

The theme chosen for the Silver Jubilee, “25 years of local and global impact” is apt. Clearly, there is no question about Otumfuo’s impact as one of the greatest traditional rulers of our time. He epitomises what traditional leadership is all about. Traditional leadership exists to promote development in all spheres of life.

That is why provision for the recognition and protection of the chieftaincy institution has been made in the 1992 Constitution. Since ascending the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has brought renewed life into chieftaincy in the face of modernity while fiercely protecting the time-tested traditional values.

With extraordinary class, he has combined wisdom, education and tradition to positively change lives. The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, which he instituted in the early part of his reign, has been a game-changer.

Operating under five thematic areas— education, water and sanitation, health, culture and heritage, and entrepreneurship— the foundation, which implements the ideals, values and vision of the Asantehene and also serves as a vehicle for the transformation of Ghana and Africa, has impacted many lives not only in Asanteman but across the country.

To date, over 500,000 young people have benefited from the flagship scholarship fund to pursue education at various levels. Infrastructure and social projects undertaken by the foundation spread across the over 66 paramountcies under his authority.

As a peacemaker, the Asantehene’s achievements are enormous. Notable among them is his effort in leading the charge to bring peace to Dagbon, culminating in the enskinment of a new Ya Naa after a fratricidal chieftaincy conflict.

This development won him the award of ‘Pillar of Peace’ at the maiden Africa Premier Leadership Awards while the Bank of Ghana also gave authorisation for the minting of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin to celebrate him.

Presidents in the 4th Republic have openly spoken of how Otumfuo contributed to shaping their administrations in various ways. As a globally recognised traditional leader, the Asantehene has, on the international stage, including an address at the 20th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, strongly advanced the African message to the world, focusing on peace, security and the development of the continent.

He has drummed home the fact that chieftaincy is not all about the wearing of beautiful cloths and sandals, but more importantly, one where the chief leads his people to progressively change the development trajectory.

On that score, he has not hesitated to destool his chiefs whose activities are counterproductive. Examples are found in the environment sector where some chiefs who were found to be involved in illegal mining lost their stools. Also some chiefs who illegally sold lands have been given the sack.

The Daily Graphic is proud of the achievements of the Asantehene and can only wish him God’s blessings to continue to offer his best for his people and nation.