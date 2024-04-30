Special attention needed for veterinary services

Daily Graphic Editorials Apr - 30 - 2024 , 08:45

Oftentimes we have either forgotten about the important role veterinarians (vets) play in our lives, or we just relegate their importance in society to the background.

Advertisement

However, continually playing down on the life-saving role of the vet may be detrimental to us.

The very vital role ‘animal doctors,’ as we refer to people in the veterinary department, play is very essential to the well-being of humans.

If for nothing at all, the mention of bird flu, swine flu, Ebola and rabies, among other zoonotic diseases, must tell us that our failure to effectively deal with outbreaks of such diseases can spell doom for us.

Notable groups of people who especially cannot do without the services of veterinarians include zoo keepers, poultry farmers and those who keep livestock, dealers in meat and poultry products, as well as those who keep pets.

No one can keep birds and animals as a vocation without the vet, because just like humans, animals also fall ill and are always in need of health care, which is provided by the vets who diagnose and provide treatment for animal health problems, consult with owners of animals about preventative health care, and carry out medical and surgical procedures, such as vaccinations, dental work and setting fractures.

Vets also inspect and test livestock and animal products for major animal diseases, provide vaccines to treat animals, enhance animal welfare, conduct research to improve animal health, and enforce government food safety regulations.

They design and administer animal and public health programmes for the prevention and control of diseases transmissible among animals and also between animals and people.

Research veterinarians also work in laboratories, conducting clinical research on human and animal health problems.

It is to highlight the crucial role of people in animal health that World Veterinary Day was instituted in 2000 by the World Veterinary Association, which was established in 1959, and scheduled for the last Saturday of April every year.

This year’s celebration, which fell last Saturday, April 27, had as its theme: ‘Veterinarians are essential health workers’. And indeed, they are.

The celebration aims to highlight the competencies of veterinarians, which must be regarded as an essential and integral part of health care in general. The application of veterinary science contributes not only to animal health and well-being, but also to the physical, mental and social well-being of humans.

The work of veterinarians most times remains invisible to society, although protecting and improving the health of people and their communities is an essential part of the vet profession.

According to the day, all qualified veterinarians have undergone comprehensive medical training, and regardless of their professional area of practice, are responsible for promoting public health, food safety and security.

Veterinarians work in collaboration with epidemiologists (those who study patterns and causes of diseases), public health workers, and other classes of health workers.

In view of that, they also need resources, including equipment such as surgical tools and X-ray and ultrasound machines, to ply their profession, just like people in medicine (physicians) who deal directly with humans.

They also need training to stay current on new trends in zoonotic diseases such as anthrax, avian influenza, animal and bird flu, and malaria, among others, and remedies needed to counter or prevent them, and be able to collaborate effectively and efficiently with other stakeholders in the medical field.

Our veterinarians need platforms to exchange knowledge and experience with their counterparts in other veterinary associations.

They should be resourced to be able to improve animal health and welfare for food production and establish international veterinary standards.

We have to celebrate the noble profession of veterinarians, recognise those who have dedicated their lives to helping animals, honour the profession’s role in the health and well-being of animals, people, and communities in the country and around the globe.

Veterinarians are some of the most caring and selfless people in the world who have the difficult task of taking care of and helping animals recover from injury and illness.

They have to be assisted to enable us to enjoy holistic health care everywhere and every day. We cannot enjoy proper public health if veterinarians are left out.