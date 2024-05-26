VIDEO: Watch how Kotoko completed the league double over Hearts
Ugandan import, Steven Mukwala, was the toast of the fans today at the Baba Yara Stadium as his brace earned Kumasi Asante Kotoko a 2-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League
For his first goal in the ninth minute, Mukwala held off his markers to slot home from close range.
Mukwala's second was even more impressive. Cutting in from the left after beating the offside trap in the fifth minute of added time, the Ugandan lashed home an unstoppable shot to score his 14th goal of the season.
It will be recalled that Mukwala scored a brace to defeat Hearts 3-2 in their first meeting of the season.
Mukwala has received a call-up to Uganda's national team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.
Watch the goals below;
