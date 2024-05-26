Next article: VIDEO: 'If Man Utd don't want me, I'll win somewhere else' - Ten Hag

Kamaldeen Sulemana wins promotion to the EPL with Southampton

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 26 - 2024 , 16:41

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton teammates have secured promotion to the English Premier League (EPL) after a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Sunday's Championship playoff final.

Although Sulemana was an unused substitute, the Saints clinched the win thanks to Adam Armstrong's first-half goal.

Armstrong's decisive strike came midway through the opening period, confidently placing the ball into the far bottom corner to ensure Southampton's immediate return to the top flight. Leeds United, despite their efforts, could not overcome the South-coast side, with Daniel James hitting the underside of the bar in the closing stages, marking their closest chance.

The promotion marks a significant achievement for Southampton coach Russell Martin, who guided the team back to the Premier League in his first season at the helm. Southampton joins Leicester City and Ipswich Town in securing places in next season's top flight.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who joined Southampton midway through the 2022/2023 season during their relegation struggle, faced a challenging second season in the Championship. His campaign was marred by injuries, limiting him to 25 appearances, including 10 starts, and three assists.

The 22-year-old winger will be looking to make a significant impact in the Premier League as Southampton prepares for the challenges of top-flight football.