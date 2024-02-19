Previous article: Second round of Ghana Premier League starts Saturday, Hearts Of Oak relocate to Sogakope

Quartey heads boxing coaches group

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 13:53

In a decisive victory, Charles Quartey, a revered figure in the boxing coaching community, has been elected as the new President of the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana.

He clinched the presidency by a significant margin, beating his opponent, Rashid Williams, also known as "Believer," by a commanding 52-13 vote count during the election held last Thursday in Accra.

The newly elected leadership team includes Lawrence Carl Lokko of the prestigious Bronx Boxing Gym, who assumes the role of First Vice President, and Michael Benjamin Addy, who takes on the position of Second Vice President.

Ebenezer Adjei “Killa” of Black Panthers Gym was elected Organiser, while Augustus Dodoo and Gabriel Allotey were elected Executive Members.

Ernest Ofori of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation (CQBF) assumes the mantle of General Secretary of the group which is instrumental to the development of boxing talents.

In his victory speech, Quartey, the founder and head coach of CQBF, articulated his commitment to elevate the association's stature and advance the sport of boxing in Ghana.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the association as a key stakeholder in boxing, Quartey pledged unwavering dedication to propelling the sport to new heights.

— GNA