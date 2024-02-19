Next article: PHOTO: Maintaining the grass at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale

African Games: Ghana Sports Movement donates to Team Ghana

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 10:02

The Ghana Sports Movement (GSM), a group comprised of representatives from the Christian community in Ghana, has donated items worth GHS10,000 to Team Ghana ahead of the African Games - Accra 2023.

The donation, consisting of Bibles, daily devotionals, fruits, and bottles of water, was presented to the team last Sunday at their pre-tournament camp at the University of Ghana Campus.

During the ceremony, Reverend Ray Mensah, a member of the GSM and President of the Ghana Evangelical Missions Association, urged the athletes to be self-motivated, disciplined, and prayerful to achieve their goals.

He said the donation aimed to show love and spiritually fortify members of Team Ghana for the sacrifices they make for the nation during sports competitions.

Rev. Mensah stressed the importance of discipline and self-leadership, stating that mere "ways and means" without these qualities would not help athletes achieve their goals.

He also mentioned that the group was prepared to provide daily prayer sessions for the athletes via Zoom during the competition.

The Chef de Mission of Team Ghana, Ernest Danso, receiving the items on behalf of Team Ghana, expressed gratitude to the GSM, urging other groups to emulate their gesture.

He noted that currently, about 400 athletes were in the camp, but some federations were yet to finalize their contingents.

Mr. Danso announced that Ghana would unveil its final squad and name its team captain on February 25, 2024.

He expressed hope that the African Games - Accra 2023, scheduled for March 8-23, would elevate the profile of less funded sports in the country.