PHOTO: Maintaining the grass at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 06:10

In an attempt to work on the grass at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, the authorities have allowed a cesspit emptier truck to empty liquid on the field to "fertilise the grass."

This photo was reportedly taken during the AFCON break.

more to follow...