Next article: "It will be difficult to beat the Black Queens" - Zambia coach says ahead of Olympic Games qualifiers

Africa Armwrestling prepares for debut at Africa Games

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 18 - 2024 , 19:01

The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) is gearing up for a significant debut at the 13th Africa Games, slated for March 08 to 24, 2024, in Accra.

With just a few weeks remaining until the continent's premier sporting event, several countries including host Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Central Africa, Egypt, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Togo have confirmed their participation in Armwrestling, vying for top honours.

Anticipation is high for a world-class and memorable event, following the success of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship held in June 2023, which served as the qualifier for the Africa Games.

Armwrestling, a traditional sport that is highly popular and easily accessible, has gained recognition as a leading sport on the continent, thanks to significant investments spearheaded by President Charles.

The Africa Games Armwrestling competition is scheduled to take place at the Cedi Hall, University of Ghana, Legon, from March 13th to 16th, 2024.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), expressed his excitement at the rapid growth of the sport in Africa. He acknowledged the hard work of his team in securing Armwrestling as a competitive sport at the Africa Games.

President Charles commended the Ghanaian Government, Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Local Organizing Committee, Association of Africa Sports Confederation, Africa Union Sports Council, and others for their support. He assured that adequate preparations are underway to ensure a warm reception and high-level sports performance for athletes, officials, and all stakeholders and supporters of Armwrestling during the games.

"Our vision is to make Armwrestling the sport of choice by encouraging participation and enhancing development on the continent. We are making progress as we pave the way for Armwrestling to feature prominently in the Africa Games," he affirmed.

Mr. Osei Asibey expressed hopes for a successful event that would establish Armwrestling as a permanent sport in the Africa Games. He called on all stakeholders to promote the sport and attract sponsorship.

Athletes will compete in various weight categories for men and women, ranging from 55kg to over 100kg, reflecting the inclusivity and diversity of the sport.