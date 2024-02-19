Second round of Ghana Premier League starts Saturday, Hearts Of Oak relocate to Sogakope

Mohammed Shaban Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 13:59

Accra Hearts of Oak, Kapndo Heart of Lions and Karela United will honour their home matches at new venues as the second round of the Ghana Premier League starts this weekend after a month's break for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Lions will return to their favourite venue, Kpando Sports Stadium, where they played their home games last year to seal qualification to the elite division, but completion of upgrading works at the park delayed which forced them to use the Sogakope Park and the Hohoe Sports Stadium in the first round of the league.

With new coach, Bashiru Hayford, in charge, Lions open their second round campaign against Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

Hearts, who were forced to relocate to the Baba Yara Stadium for their last few matches following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium last December, have decided to move to the WAFA Park, Sogakope.

It will be the first time the Phobians are playing their home games at Sogakope and will play host to Real Tamale United in their week 18 fixture.

After completing a few new signings in the second transfer window and the appointment of Ivorian coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts will be aiming at picking most home points at their newly adopted home, having won only three home games in the first round.

Sogakope will become one of the busiest grounds in the second round as Accra Lions and Accra Great Olympics have also been forced to move their venue to the WAFA Park until the Accra stadium is ready for domestic competitions after the 13th African Games.

The unavailability of the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale due to works on the playing field has forced Karela United and Real Tamale United to move their home games to the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu.

Karela, 16th on the league log, host ninth-placed Legon Cities on Sunday.