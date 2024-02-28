Olympic Games Qualifiers: Zambia's Kundananji reveals plan for Ghana showdown today

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 13:17

Zambia and Bay FC star striker Racheal Kunandanji has revealed that the Copper Queens will go into today’s second-leg Olympic qualifier against Ghana with full force at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The 23-year-old, who recently broke the world record for the most expensive female player following her move to National Women’s Soccer League side Bay FC for a transfer fee of $860,000, stated that she was aware of the threats posed by the Black Queens and had warned her teammates not to underestimate them.

“We need to work on all the mistakes we made in the first leg,” she told FAZ media.

“As you saw, Ghana dominated in the last minute of the first leg. We need to concentrate from the start to the end of the match…….because football is played for 90 minutes, so we need to focus,” she said

The Copper Queens striker, who scored the only goal in the first leg, also warned her teammates not to become complacent ahead of the match.

“We are not going into the match thinking we won the first match and then we should relax.. We are starting at zero-zero and we need to win that match. We are going with full force because… We know and believe that Ghana is coming with full force because they also want to go to the Olympics,” she said.

The winner of the tie between Zambia and Ghana will face either Morocco or Tunisia in the final round of the qualifiers.

Morocco recorded a 2-1 victory agaisnt Tunisia in the first match and the two countries will face it off in the second leg today in Morocco.