Nigeria, South Africa to meet in fierce battle for Paris 2024 Olympics ticket

CAFOnline Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 16:59

An epic African women’s football showdown awaits in the quest to securing a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, as reigning champions South Africa will face off against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the fourth and final round of the qualifiers.

After being held to a 0-0 draw in Cameroon, Nigeria snatched a 1-0 victory on Tuesday evening thanks to an Esther Okorokwo strike at the National Stadium in Abuja to see the Super Falcons through to the next round.

Banyana Banyana on the other hands did half the job in Tanzania when they won 3-0 in the first leg ahead of the return leg on Tuesday. With a comfortable three-goal advantage, Thembi Kgatlana put the icing on the cake with a solo strike that saw the South Africans emerge victorious on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Tunisia on Wednesday, 28 February at home following their 2-1 away victory in the first leg, while Ghana will be hoping to reverse the 1-0 loss to Zambia when the two sides clash on the same day.

Only five African countries have taken part in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament since its inception in Atlanta in 1996, namely: Nigeria (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008), Cameroon (2012), South Africa (2012, 2016), Zimbabwe (2016) and Zambia (2020).