Hearts of Oak dissolves board, prepares for reconstitution

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 13:17

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has announced the dissolution of its board with immediate effect, following a decision made during the board's final meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This move comes per the pledge of the majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV to reconstitute the board during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place before the end of March 2024.

The reconstitution of the board will be finalized and approved at the AGM slated for March this year.

The management of the club in a public notice expressed gratitude to the outgoing board for its commendable leadership and supervisory role over the past 12 years.

During their tenure, the club achieved numerous successes both on and off the pitch. Notably, significant infrastructural enhancements were made, aligning with modern trends in football development. These advancements are expected to further the club's objectives of attaining pre-eminence on the African continent and beyond.

The management urged all stakeholders to continue offering unwavering support as the club transitions to a reconstituted board. Additionally, they extended best wishes to the outgoing board members in their future endeavours.