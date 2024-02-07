Nigeria beat South Africa to reach AFCON final after dramatic penalty shootout

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 20:24

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place in their first Africa Cup of Nations final since 2013 after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South Africa.

After a fast-paced first half, the Super Eagles took the lead from the spot when William Troost-Ekong fired home from the spot after Victor Osimhen was brought down.

The Nigerians thought they had doubled the lead in the dying moments of regular time when Osimhen slammed home but a VAR check not only ruled out the goal but awarded South Africa a penalty after Alhassan Yusuf fouled Percy Tau inside the box.

Teboho Mokoena levelled from the spot before Khuliso Mudau spurned a golden opportunity to win the game for Bafana Bafana in the dying moments.

Grant Kekana saw red for South Africa in an otherwise quiet extra-time before Nigeria emerged victorious from the penalty shootout.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in the shootout to guide his side to a 4-2 victory over South Africa following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Related Article: LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria 1-1 South Africa (2023 AFCON semis)

Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semi-finals at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday’s decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later on Wednesday.

William Troost-Ekong put Nigeria into the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, before South Africa earned a spot-kick of their own in the final minute of the 90 and it was converted by Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa lost defender Grant Kekana to a red card in extra time as Nigeria put them under constant pressure, and then lost their nerve too in the shootout as Nwabali saved from Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa.

The Bafana Bafana could not recreate their quarter-final penalty success and ultimately came up short in their first semi-final since 2000.

Nigeria will either face hosts Cote d'Ivoire or Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday, February 11, 2024.