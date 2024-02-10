Miledzi vows to secure Ghana's 1st world title in Super Middleweight Division after extending contract with Landmark

Kwame Larweh Sports News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 13:25

Promising super middleweight boxer Delali Miledzi has pledged to bring home Ghana's first world title in the super middleweight division of the sport.

Despite Ghana's illustrious history in boxing, the country has never produced a world champion in the super middleweight category.

Shortly after signing a new three-year contract with Landmark Boxing Promotions, Miledzi, who boasts a professional record of 22 wins, one loss, and a draw, expressed his determination to rewrite history and claim the coveted world title in his division.

"I believe in myself and know my worth. After gaining the necessary exposure, I feel it's time to aim for the world title," he declared.

Standing at six feet three inches tall with an extensive arm reach, Miledzi emphasized that he has honed his jab and is prepared to leave a lasting mark on the sport, both for himself and for his country.

"I've been putting in the hard work over the years, and I believe now is my moment to clinch the world title," he affirmed.

Anthony Kermah, CEO of Landmark Promotions, described Miledzi as Ghana's best-kept secret and a sure bet for a world championship title.

"Upon meeting Delali, his dedication and determination were evident, and his aspiration for a world title is well-founded," Kermah remarked.

While the specific terms of the contract were not disclosed, the three-year partnership will see Miledzi managed by Landmark Promotions, which will oversee his welfare and fight contracts.

Miledzi's trainer, George Addy, expressed confidence that the boxer would continue to train rigorously under his guidance to seize the world title this year.

"In the super middleweight division, Miledzi possesses a potential that I haven't seen in any Ghanaian boxer in the past four decades. He represents Ghana's future in this division," Addy concluded.